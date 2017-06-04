Amanda Seyfried has been found!

The Mean Girls star finally made her debut on tonight's Twin Peaks, and just because she's playing exactly who we thought she'd be playing doesn't mean we were any less delighted to discover that she's Shelly's daughter, Becky. She's also a bit of a troublemaker thanks to her boyfriend Steven (Get Out's Caleb Landry Jones), who offered her some cocaine and took her for what appeared to be a delightful drive after she visited the Double R to ask her mom for money. Apparently, this is an ongoing thing.

Tonight's episode actually answered several questions about who various cast members are playing. Ernie Hudson showed up as an army colonel. Robert Knepper and Jim Belushi seem to be the guys in charge of the casino who are really not big fans of Cooper/Dougie.

We also finally found out what Jacoby is doing with those shovels, and it was both not what we thought and exactly what we thought it was.