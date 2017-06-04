Inside Teen Mom: OG's Dramatic Reunion

The cast of MTV's Teen Mom: OG has never been a group of ladies who shies away from drama, and this weekend's reunion certainly didn't stray from the emotional precedent already set by the reality stars.

E! News can report that Dr. Drew Pinsky gathered Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Farrah Abraham in New York City on Saturday and Sunday for two-days of taping.

Things got pretty intense during the reunion when Dr. Drew delved into Amber's calling off her engagement to Matt Baier, Maci's ex Ryan Edwards' decision to go to rehab for a substance abuse problem and how none of the women talk to Farrah.

Here are all the details from our insiders...