Inside Teen Mom: OG's Dramatic Reunion

MTV
MTV
The cast of MTV's Teen Mom: OG has never been a group of ladies who shies away from drama, and this weekend's reunion certainly didn't stray from the emotional precedent already set by the reality stars.
E! News can report that Dr. Drew Pinsky gathered Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Farrah Abraham in New York City on Saturday and Sunday for two-days of taping.
Things got pretty intense during the reunion when Dr. Drew delved into Amber's calling off her engagement to Matt Baier, Maci's ex Ryan Edwards' decision to go to rehab for a substance abuse problem and how none of the women talk to Farrah.
Here are all the details from our insiders...
Amber wasn't wearing her engagement ring, and didn't go into a lot of detail about what's going on with Matt, whom she said she is still dating, but is not engaged to currently. She said the cooled-off couple had "issues" to work on. Amber was quick to praise Matt and said she believed they would be "back on track" soon.
Catelynn, Maci and Amber all seemed to really enjoy each other's company; the trio filmed a warm segment and our source says you could tell they are genuine friends. But there was no love lost with Farrah, whom none of the girls say they have a relationship with.
During the taping, Catelynn showed off a new pink hairstyle.
Farrah was very emotional during the reunion, bringing out her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran. Farrah got annoyed with Dr. Drew's questions and apparently walked out of filming. The controversial star, who celebrated her birthday this weekend, eventually came back and said she felt like everything was always her fault, even crying at one point. Her father, Michael Abraham, came out on stage to be with her and comfort her, but added he thought his daughter needed to go to therapy.
A big topic of conversation was Ryan's rehab. Both Maci and Ryan's longtime love, Mackenzie Standifer, talked about Ryan's struggles and how they feared for his life. E! News reported yesterday that the reality star had checked himself into rehab to deal with his substance abuse issues.
During the reunion, "There was back and forth between Maci and Mackenzie, but no yelling or anything like that. They talked about Ryan and his drug issues. Ryan is in rehab and has been in there about two weeks," said a source. "They also said he's doing well."
The two women did admit they had a hand in getting Maci's ex, who is father to her son Bentley, to go to rehab, but that ultimately the decision was his. During the reunion, a clip was played of Ryan heading into rehab. The women both said that they'd heard from him since he checked in.
Teen Mom: OG is on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.