Oh it's on!
Taylor Swift and her new man, British actor Joe Alwyn, have certainly caught some attention this weekend—the new couple had all eyes on them when they were photographed sipping on coffee and chatting on a balcony on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. These are some of the first photographs of the twosome to surface since news broke last month that Tay had ditched her single-gal card and picked up a new flame.
In the pic, Taylor donned a loose-fitting fuchsia dress and appears at ease sipping coffee, talking and laughing with her rumored man, who inquiring minds are dying to know everything about. Her actor beau kept it cool, rocking a t-shirt and jeans for Joe's morning cup of Joe. The two were spending time together in the Southern city, which is the singer's hometown.
Unlike her previous romances, Taylor has been keeping this one under wraps been keeping her new relationship as private as possible.
Splash News
Just a few weeks since the relationship went public, an insider tells E! News exclusively the pop star and British actor are officially "exclusive."
The couple has been able to keep things under the radar by spending time in Joe's native England as well as Taylor's Nashville hometown.
Most recently spotted in New York City driving in a chauffeured car with her bodyguards. And while Swifties may have been kept in the dark, it appears as if her lady squad knows what's up.
"This isn't a new couple alert or a secret relationship," another source told E! News. "The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us—Taylor and Joe's closest friends and their families—were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time," the insider added.
We're told both Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, as well as other "close friends," have spent time getting to know the 26-year-old Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk star.
The pair have yet to comment on the romance.