In tonight's finale, Nora decided she was going to try and go to the place where her entire family had gone when they disappeared. She said goodbye to her brother Matt, got into a giant terrifying machine, and was transported to another parallel universe in which the relatively few people who had been "lost" were fine, but to them, it was the rest of the world who disappeared.

In their world, they were the lucky ones. They hadn't lost as much as they'd been spared from whatever fate everyone else had suffered, but they had also lost so much that all they could do was be happy that they were still there.

Nora had made it all the way from Australia to Mapleton on a series of boats over an extremely long period of time, only to hide behind a tree outside her old home and see that her family was happy. To them she was a ghost, and she didn't belong there, so she found the man who made the machine and had him send her back.