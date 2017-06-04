There wasn't a dry eye in the house...

Ariana Grande closed out the already emotional night at the One Love Manchester benefit concert with a tearful rendition of Judy Garland's classic tune "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." For her final song, the big-voiced singer ended the concert, which ran over three hours, with the hopeful song, but couldn't help but get emotional herself.

During the star-studded concert Grande was joined by Marcus Mumford, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Martin, Oasis, Pharrell, Little Mix and others to celebrate and honor the 22 victims of the bombing that occurred after Grande's concert on May 22.

After the whole A-list crew took to the stage to perform Grande's hit song "One Last Time" as a group, the popstar made her way back on to the stage alone for her final song, which was an extremely soulful number.