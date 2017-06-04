There wasn't a dry eye in the house...
Ariana Grande closed out the already emotional night at the One Love Manchester benefit concert with a tearful rendition of Judy Garland's classic tune "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." For her final song, the big-voiced singer ended the concert, which ran over three hours, with the hopeful song, but couldn't help but get emotional herself.
During the star-studded concert Grande was joined by Marcus Mumford, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Martin, Oasis, Pharrell, Little Mix and others to celebrate and honor the 22 victims of the bombing that occurred after Grande's concert on May 22.
After the whole A-list crew took to the stage to perform Grande's hit song "One Last Time" as a group, the popstar made her way back on to the stage alone for her final song, which was an extremely soulful number.
During the show, the singer talked about meeting the mother of a 15-year-old victim, Olivia Campbell, who died in the terrorist attack.
Fighting back tears, the 23-year-old told the audience, "As soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said I should stop crying because Olivia would have wanted me to stop crying."
Grande also said that meeting Campbell's mother made her change the set list at the last minute to include more of her chart-topping songs. "She said Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits."
During the show, she sang a number of songs, including "Break Free," "Side to Side," "Be Alright" and "The Way" with her boyfriend Mac Miller.
The proceeds from One Love Manchester go to the Red Cross’ Manchester Emergency Fund, which has been set up to help victims of the attack and their families.
Additionally, an online shop has also been created where people can buy T-shirts, hats and other merchandise.