The King of Queens reunion is becoming permanent on Kevin Can Wait, but that's not the only change coming to the CBS comedy.

While the series is keeping Leah Remini around as Kevin's (Kevin James) former police partner Vanessa Cellucci, it's also saying goodbye to his wife Donna, played by Erinn Hayes, who will no longer be part of the cast when the show returns in the fall.

Vanessa made her debut in the season one finale, when Kevin returned to the police force briefly for an undercover operation. At the same time, Donna quit her job as a school nurse, leaving both her and Kevin unemployed.

TVLine, who was first to report the news of Hayes' departure, also reports that the show will be going in a new creative direction in its second season.