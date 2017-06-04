Former Lakers champion and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher flipped his car while driving on the freeway with his girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan, earlier this morning, E! News can confirm. After the accident, the hoopster was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI charges.

Luckily neither Fisher nor his 32-year-old girlfriend appear to have gotten hurt. According to the CHP's news release, there were "no injuries noted or claimed" at the time of the accident.

Additionally, the CHP's press release noted that the 42-year-old was driving northbound on the 101 freeway through Sherman Oaks, Calif., when he veered to the right and onto the paved right shoulder and then his 2015 Cadillac continued across the right shoulder, and collided with the raised concrete curb and guardrail, and flipped over.