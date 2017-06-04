Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Former Lakers champion and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher flipped his car while driving on the freeway with his girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan, earlier this morning, E! News can confirm. After the accident, the hoopster was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of DUI charges.
Luckily neither Fisher nor his 32-year-old girlfriend appear to have gotten hurt. According to the CHP's news release, there were "no injuries noted or claimed" at the time of the accident.
Additionally, the CHP's press release noted that the 42-year-old was driving northbound on the 101 freeway through Sherman Oaks, Calif., when he veered to the right and onto the paved right shoulder and then his 2015 Cadillac continued across the right shoulder, and collided with the raised concrete curb and guardrail, and flipped over.
The crash happened just after 3 a.m on Sunday. Officials say that Fisher and the reality star were assisted out of the vehicle and then a DUI evaluation was conducted.
According to the report of collision documents: "During the collision investigation, it was discovered that Party #1 [Fisher] had been drinking. A DUI evaluation was conducted and Party #1 was subsequently arrested for DUI without incident."
It was noted that Fisher was arrested without incident.
Fisher played in the NBA for 20 years, 13 of which were with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was later hired to be the Knicks' head coach in June 2014. His first season was the worst in the team's history with a 17-65 record. He was fired by his former coach and Knicks President of Basketball Operations Phil Jackson last February.
Fisher has been working as an analyst for TNT and doing basketball coverage for Spectrum SportsNet this season.