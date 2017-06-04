As Ariana Grande and fellow artists took the stage at the One Love Manchester concert Sunday, Piers Morgan offered a public apology to the singer.

The outspoken and acerbic British journalist and TV personality had criticized her for leaving the U.K. immediately after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more at her Manchester Arena show, instead of staying and visiting the wounded survivors.

Grande had returned to the U.S. to be with her family and flew back to England last week, where she did visit injured fans at the hospital ahead of the One Lone Manchester concert, which she co-organized.

"I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologize," he wrote on Twitter, alongside a screenshot of Grande embracing a child singer onstage after performing with her choir. "You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night. Respect. #OneLoveManchester."