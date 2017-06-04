That, however, does not mean that Hannah was lying on any of the tapes that were meant to explain her decision to commit suicide.

"I don't think Hannah told any untruths on her tapes," Yorkey said. "I think she told her story and she claimed her narrative which had really been taken from her, so she reclaimed her narrative and said this is the story of my life, but there are other people who might want to tell that story differently or other players in that story might have a different perspective on some of those events."

"I think season two will give us a look at a lot of things—a lot of the events that we think we know, we may learn are more complicated than we thought, and Hannah is even more complicated than we saw season one," Yorkey continued.