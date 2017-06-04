No tropical island honeymoon for Emmy Rossum; the Shameless star and new husband Sam Esmail opted for more of an adventure!

The two have been vacationing in Rwanda. Rossum has taken on the role of nature photographer. She has posted a slew of photos and videos of the people as well as the animals they have encountered during their visit, such as cheetahs, zebras and mountain gorillas, which they spotted at Volcanoes National Park. Esmail shared a couple of pics of his wife with her trusty zoom lens.

"Trekked into the mountains in Rwanda with the park rangers who dedicate their lives to the protection and conservation of the mountain gorillas. Truly once in a lifetime experience learning how to respect, understand and communicate with them, continuing the work of Dian Fossey," Rossum wrote, referring to the U.S. zoologist and mountain gorilla expert.