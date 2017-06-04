No tropical island honeymoon for Emmy Rossum; the Shameless star and new husband Sam Esmail opted for more of an adventure!
The two have been vacationing in Rwanda. Rossum has taken on the role of nature photographer. She has posted a slew of photos and videos of the people as well as the animals they have encountered during their visit, such as cheetahs, zebras and mountain gorillas, which they spotted at Volcanoes National Park. Esmail shared a couple of pics of his wife with her trusty zoom lens.
"Trekked into the mountains in Rwanda with the park rangers who dedicate their lives to the protection and conservation of the mountain gorillas. Truly once in a lifetime experience learning how to respect, understand and communicate with them, continuing the work of Dian Fossey," Rossum wrote, referring to the U.S. zoologist and mountain gorilla expert.
Emmy Rossum / Instagram
Rossum and Esmail, creator of Mr. Robot, wed last weekend in front of family and friends, including Mr. Robot stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater, Robert Downey Jr. and several of her Shameless co-stars, at the East 55th Street Conservative Synagogue in New York. They later celebrated at a reception at the Guggenheim Museum. The wedding took place a week before filming on season eight began.
Rossum and Esmail began dating in 2013 after she was cast in his first full-length film, Comet. The couple got engaged in August 2015.