Prince Harry shared a meal with about 80 Muslim youths in Singapore Sunday as they broke their Ramadan fast and helped pay tribute to the victims of the recent London terror attack.

On Saturday night, three people drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring dozens. The attack came two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at Manchester Arena just as thousands were leaving Ariana Grande's concert.

Harry is on a two-day trip to Singapore. He visited the Jamiyah Children's Home, run by the Muslim voluntary welfare organization Jamiyah Singapore, which helps homeless youth and recovering addicts. There, he took part in a traditional sunset iftar meal to break the daily fast during the Muslim month of Ramadan.