Eric Dane is back on the red carpet after a short hiatus—and with the support of his loved ones.
The Grey's Anatomy alum's rep had said in April that the actor suffers from depression and would be taking a few weeks off from filming season five of the TNT series The Last Ship to deal with personal issues. The show's production was halted temporarily.
On Saturday, Dane attended the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California and was all smiles as he posed for photos with wife and actress Rebecca Gayheart, who co-founded the event, and their daughters Billie, 7, and Georgia, 5. It marked his first red carpet event since his rep's reveal about his health.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball
Dane and Gayheart have attended the annual event, which raises funds to help the homeless and impoverished, almost every year since 2004 and have in recent years brought their kids.
"We always make this a family affair," Gayheart wrote on Instagram. "I want my girls to know how important it is to give back. Thank you @chrysalisla. My girls are the luckiest ducks wearing the gorgeous @tutudumonde @modernqueenkids . Shout out to @albrightfashionlibraryla #butterflyball #chrysalis #mylittlefamily #giveback."
At the event, the actress talked to E! News exclusively about her family's summer plans.
"Daddy's working in town, so we're going to be hanging close, we'll be in Malibu a lot, a lot of local trips visiting family," she said.
Season four of TNT's The Last Ship is set to premiere on Aug. 20.