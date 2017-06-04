Eric Dane is back on the red carpet after a short hiatus—and with the support of his loved ones.

The Grey's Anatomy alum's rep had said in April that the actor suffers from depression and would be taking a few weeks off from filming season five of the TNT series The Last Ship to deal with personal issues. The show's production was halted temporarily.

On Saturday, Dane attended the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California and was all smiles as he posed for photos with wife and actress Rebecca Gayheart, who co-founded the event, and their daughters Billie, 7, and Georgia, 5. It marked his first red carpet event since his rep's reveal about his health.