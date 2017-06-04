Laura Bell Bundy Gets Married at a Horse Racetrack

Oh my God, oh my God, you guys, Laura Bell Bundy is married!
The Hart of Dixie and Scream Queens actress and country singer, who played Elle Woods in Broadway's Legally Blonde musical, wed TBS network executive Thom Hinkle Saturday. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends at a country-themed ceremony in the infield at the California horse racetrack Santa Anita Park.
Bundy wore a custom strapless lace, beaded Sherri Hill mermaid-style gown with a sweetheart neckline, as seen on People, which first reported the news. She also donned a flower crown made of white roses.
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Bundy had recently teased her wedding on Instagram.
"I get to call @thomhinkle my husband in 8 hours!! #wedding #weddingday," she wrote Saturday.
Bundy and Hinkle have been together for more than five years. She announced their engagement on New Year's Eve 2015.
"Four years ago I met this amazing man @thomhinkle," she wrote. "Initially, it was his biting wit, charm & beating me at Dance Dance Revolution at Jerry's Deli that swept me off my feet, but it's his thoughtfulness, massively generous heart & the fact he switched from Scotch to KY Bourbon that has kept me falling in love with him more every day. That's not some romantic exaggeration for the sake of posting this either. It's the truth. The Bourbon thing really won me over..."
"But in all seriousness.. The way we've come out of differences & challenges as better more fully realized versions of ourselves has only deepened our love & connection... And allows me to believe we have what it takes to grow young together," she continued. "It allows me to believe in love in general. THAT's when you know if love is true. He is my rock. My Partner. My Best Friend. My roomie. My champion. My greatest most fun challenge. My make-out Partner. He's the reason to my rhyme & he's attempting to make me an honest woman. I said 'YES!' #engaged #happynewyear #2016"