Laura Bell Bundy Gets Married at a Horse Racetrack

"Four years ago I met this amazing man @thomhinkle," she wrote. "Initially, it was his biting wit, charm & beating me at Dance Dance Revolution at Jerry's Deli that swept me off my feet, but it's his thoughtfulness, massively generous heart & the fact he switched from Scotch to KY Bourbon that has kept me falling in love with him more every day. That's not some romantic exaggeration for the sake of posting this either. It's the truth. The Bourbon thing really won me over..."

"But in all seriousness.. The way we've come out of differences & challenges as better more fully realized versions of ourselves has only deepened our love & connection... And allows me to believe we have what it takes to grow young together," she continued. "It allows me to believe in love in general. THAT's when you know if love is true. He is my rock. My Partner. My Best Friend. My roomie. My champion. My greatest most fun challenge. My make-out Partner. He's the reason to my rhyme & he's attempting to make me an honest woman. I said 'YES!' #engaged #happynewyear #2016"