Her manager Scooter Braun released a statement on Twitter early Sunday morning, hours after the London attack, saying the Manchester benefit concert would go on as scheduled.

""After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected," he wrote. "We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly."

Security had already been beefed up for the show amid a heightened terror alert in England.

"I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority," Braun wrote. "All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win. Today we stand together. Thank you."