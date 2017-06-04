Ariana Grande has expressed her condolences over Saturday's deadly terrorist attack in London as she prepares to take the stage at a star-studded benefit concert to honor the victims of last month's suicide bombing in Manchester.
Three people drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring dozens Saturday. Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at Manchester Arena just as they and thousands of people were leaving Grande's concert.
"Praying for London," she tweeted.
The singer had canceled tour dates and flown back to the U.S. to be with her loved ones immediately after the Manchester attack. She then announced a benefit concert to honor the victims and their families.
Last week, she returned to the U.K., where she visited Manchester suicide bombing survivors in the hospital and prepared for the One Love Manchester show, which will also feature the likes of Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay and be televised live Sunday at 2 p.m. EST on channels such as ABC and BBC, plus online.
Tonight's visit from @ArianaGrande was amazing. Just the lift all the kids (and parents) needed! What an absolute angel ?? pic.twitter.com/TD9tHvTDeu— Lauren Thorpe (@LaurenEveThorpe) June 2, 2017
Her manager Scooter Braun released a statement on Twitter early Sunday morning, hours after the London attack, saying the Manchester benefit concert would go on as scheduled.
""After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected," he wrote. "We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly."
Security had already been beefed up for the show amid a heightened terror alert in England.
"I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority," Braun wrote. "All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win. Today we stand together. Thank you."