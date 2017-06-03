Kash quickly appeared and wanted to meet the mama dog. As he stood outside, Kash's concerned mother warned him not to get too close to the stray.

"You guys back up," she said. "Do not get too close. [The dog] gets very nervous, she’s very nervous. Back up you guys, she’s very nervous. Please back up. Kash." But her son stayed with the animal, and eventually, the "Don't Be Tardy for the Party" singer praised her son for his kindness.

She captioned a photo of him and the dog: "Kash is the sweetest little guy." In the video, she also noted, "Kash has been trying to give her his breakfast all morning, go figure."

Clearly Kim's impressed with her young son's big heart, which appears to be just fine after the scary attack in April. His eye appears to be healing well too, despite the fact that it's still black and blue.

Yesterday, the reality star posted a family photo of the her vacation crew on her Instagram, and in the skin under Kash's eye still appeared purple in the photo.

However, the injury looks worse than it is. Last month, Kim went on Watch What Happens Live! and confirmed the kiddo's going to be just fine.

"He's doing awesome. Thank you for asking. He's doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about," she told host Andy Cohen. "The rest we can fix."