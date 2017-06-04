On Thursday, entertainment news magazine Ahlan! reported that he, Taboo and had confirmed to the outlet that Fergie had left the band. But all is not what it seemed...

will.i.am said, "Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like 'Let's Get it Started,' it's Noelle [Scaggs], and then Fergie, songs like 'Latin Girls,' it's Debi Nova, and 'Request Line,' it's Macy Gray. We'll always work with good females."

But on Friday, will.i.am clarified what he meant in a tweet: "Lies...@Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun...That doesn't mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever."

Fergie has not recorded new music with the BEP in five years and the last performance she did with them was at Coachella in 2015.