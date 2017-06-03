Trista Sutter Feels ''Grateful'' After Suffering Seizure in Croatia

The mom of two has been keeping her fans updated on her health situation, posting about the harrowing incident on her Insta yesterday.

"This was me yesterday," she began. "Two hours after I had a seizure....two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue...two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe."

She continued, "Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering 'why me?'" However, through this experience, Trista said she's learned quite a bit about herself and her life. "But today, I had to ask, 'Why not me'? I'm human," she wrote.

"I have an expiration date. I've always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I'm surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both."