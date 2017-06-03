Trista Sutter Feels ''Grateful'' After Suffering Seizure in Croatia

Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter was hospitalized in a Croatia this week after suffering a seizure during her family's trip to Europe, but she's making it clear that she's on the mend.
The 44-year-old, who is still married to her Bachelorette winner Ryan Sutter, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a happy photo of the couple, smiling wide while wearing sunglasses on their vacation.
Along with the sunny and bright image, the former reality star wrote, "Today was a good day.#grateful."
The mom of two has been keeping her fans updated on her health situation, posting about the harrowing incident on her Insta yesterday.
"This was me yesterday," she began. "Two hours after I had a seizure....two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue...two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe."
She continued, "Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering 'why me?'" Photos Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together! However, through this experience, Trista said she's learned quite a bit about herself and her life. "But today, I had to ask, 'Why not me'? I'm human," she wrote.
"I have an expiration date. I've always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I'm surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both."
She continued, "I've never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest. To embrace gratitude and the lessons I wrote about over 3 years ago with a newly acquired perspective. To stress less. To love more. To listen. Be kind. Spread joy. To be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend."
Trista went on to thank her friends, family and the tourists who helped get her to the hospital and even Bachelor nation.
But most importantly, she thanked her husband, whom she's been married to since 2003. "And lastly, thank you to my family, especially @ryansutter. Without you, I don't know that I would be here today. You are my everything and I love you forevermore," she wrote.
"If you've gotten this far, know that I don't share these words for your pity, but to inspire you to take them and be thankful for your life and blessings. Tell the people you love how you feel and live with grateful enthusiasm. I plan to."