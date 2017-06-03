"I think feeling like you're missing moments, like, well first off, you feel bad when you realize they are wearing shoes that hurt them because you're like, 'Oh, I didn't even realize that you've been wearing shoes that are too small for you for like 3-4 months, my bad,'" Jessica said. "Some of those milestones or moments, you want to be there for every single one and it's not realistic when you're working, but for me, that's what gets me. Even the everyday little things like picking them up from school are a big deal, so I drop them off at school most mornings and try to get home for bedtime. But the weekends is really when I get to spend the time with them."

"Yeah, for me it's always a balancing act and learning and perfecting the balancing act is the toughest part," Jenna said. "For me, with work, it's interesting because it will be really, really busy and then I'll have a little bit of time where it isn't quite as busy, so you have a little bit of time where balancing that is easier. She's pretty good now because she understands that now."

"It's like a checks and balances kind of thing where you really put in good quality time so you feel a little bit better about working the next day," she said. "It's about finding that, and constantly sort of not making yourself feel guilty but trying to work that out for yourself, so that your family gets lots of time and quality time together. It's a balancing act always."

Jessica said she thinks "it's about quality and not quantity."

"Totally," Jenna said. "I say that all the time, because getting that good quality time in there assures the time you have to be away working to just feel better for you and for your kid and your family, just making that a priority."