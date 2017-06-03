Chance the Rapper has joined scores of people who have called on HBO to cancel Bill Maher's show for uttering a racial slur.

The comedian and host had said the N-word during an interview with a Republican senator on Real Time With Bill Maher Friday and immediately then told the audience it was a joke. His remarks spurred him to trend on Twitter and many called for HBO to fire him.

"Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher," Chance the Rapper wrote Saturday in a tweet that has been retweeted more than 6,500 times.