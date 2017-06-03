Scott Disick Remains Silent as He's Asked About His Cannes Women

Bartoli has not commented about her and Disick's time together in Cannes, which marked a reunion; They were first linked in 2015 before his and Kourtney Kardashian's breakup.

Soon after the split, Disick underwent rehab. It is unclear if he was drinking in Cannes.

He has occasionally been spotted at parties with women since the split. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in March, Disick revealed he is a "sex addict."

A source told E! News that while Kourtney "doesn't care what Scott does to try and get her attention," she is "upset" about how his behavior could affect their three children.

"One day they are going to be old enough to read about this stuff and understand what is going on," the source said. "Kourtney is more concerned for Scott health wise and the damage he is doing to his body."