Lupita Nyong'o May Be Wonder Woman's Biggest Fan

There may not be bigger fan of the new Wonder Woman than actress Lupita Nyong'o.

The Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave and Star Wars star has posted a rare, lengthy and glowing review of the superhero film. Wonder Woman marks the first big-screen adaptation of the DC Comics superheroine's story and stars Gal Gadot in the title role.

"Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN," Nyong'o wrote on Instagram. "W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing. @Gal_Gadot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld)."