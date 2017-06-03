Troy Aikman Is Engaged to Capa Mooty

Troy Aikman just scored a touchdown with it comes to a perfect proposal location.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, NFL Hall of Famer and ex-Dancing With the Stars contestant popped the question to girlfriend Capa Mooty Friday during a romantic trip to beautiful Lake Como, Italy (yes, part-time home of George Clooney).

"June 2, 2017 - A special day as I proposed to the love of my life," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with his new fiancée.