Troy Aikman Is Engaged to Capa Mooty

Troy Aikman, Capa Mooty

Instagram

Troy Aikman just scored a touchdown with it comes to a perfect proposal location.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, NFL Hall of Famer and ex-Dancing With the Stars contestant popped the question to girlfriend Capa Mooty Friday during a romantic trip to beautiful Lake Como, Italy (yes, part-time home of George Clooney).

"June 2, 2017 - A special day as I proposed to the love of my life," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with his new fiancée.

Aikman, 50, and Mooty have been dating for at least a year, judging from his Instagram feed, and have never spoken about their relationship.

This will mark the second marriage for Aikman, who was married to former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey between 2000 and 2011. The two share two daughters.

Mooty has two sons from a previous relationship.

