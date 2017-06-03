While Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been physically away from each other recently due to work, their relationship have gotten stronger since the birth of their child.

E! News learned in April that the actor's girlfriend and Victoria's Secret model gave birth to daughter Lea, their first baby. In recent weeks, Cooper has been in Los Angeles filming his remake of the film A Star Is Born, his directorial debut that stars Lady Gaga, while Shayk recently made her red carpet return, at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

"Irina and the baby are doing wonderful. She has her mom in town since the baby was born helping her out. Bradley is in touch with Irina numerous times a day," a source told E! News exclusively. "It's hard for him to be apart from his new baby when he has to work. They FaceTime all the time when Bradley can't be there and working his crazy hours."