Comedian Bill Maher offended scores of people by uttering a racial slur while making a joke on HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher and became the top Twitter trending topic Saturday morning.

The host interviewed Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska Friday. The political leader was promoting his book The Vanishing American Adult and the two discussed the maturity of people, namely younger people. Maher said that in California adults dress up for Halloween. Sasse said this is "frowned upon" in his own state.

"I've got to get to Nebraska more," Maher said.

"You're welcome," Sasse replied. "We'd love to have you work in the fields with us."

"Work in the fields? Senator, I'm a house n----," Maher said, raising his hands and drawing groans and laughs from the audience, while Sasse laughed uncomfortably.

"No, it's a joke," Maher said.

The two went on to discuss politics as usual.