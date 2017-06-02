Did Demi Lovato just show shade at Kathy Griffin?

That's the question fans and followers are asking after the "Cool for the Summer" singer posted new messages on her social media page this afternoon.

Shortly after Kathy spoke out in a press conference with her attorney Lisa Bloom, Demi took to Twitter with a cryptic post.

"I find it funny when bullies play the victim," she shared with her 43 million followers. "Oops. I spilled my tea."

The singer would also like a tweet from a fan that stated, "So @KathyGriffin states she will continue making fun of people, kinda like she made fun of my daughter @ddlovato for going into treatment."