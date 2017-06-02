Demi Lovato May Have Just Thrown Shade at Kathy Griffin Following Comedian's Press Conference

Did Demi Lovato just show shade at Kathy Griffin?

That's the question fans and followers are asking after the "Cool for the Summer" singer posted new messages on her social media page this afternoon.

Shortly after Kathy spoke out in a press conference with her attorney Lisa Bloom, Demi took to Twitter with a cryptic post.

"I find it funny when bullies play the victim," she shared with her 43 million followers. "Oops. I spilled my tea."

The singer would also like a tweet from a fan that stated, "So @KathyGriffin states she will continue making fun of people, kinda like she made fun of my daughter @ddlovato for going into treatment."

Earlier in the day, Kathy and her lawyers spoke out days after the comedian shared an image of herself holding up a prop meant to represent President Donald Trump's severed, bloody head.

"I made a horrible, horrible call," Kathy said. "Trust me, if I could redo the whole thing, I'd have a blow up doll and no ketchup."

She continued, "What's happening to me has never happened in the history of this great country, which is a sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the First Lady are personally, I feel, personally trying to ruin my life forever."

In the midst of all the controversy, a tweet from 2014 has surfaced where Kathy pokes fun at Demi.

When a fan asked who is the biggest douche celebrity you've met, Kathy responded. "Probably Debbie Lovato. Plus she should calm the f down bout Lady Gaga getting barfed on."

And in her book titled Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins, the author dedicated several pages to the Grammy nominee. 

