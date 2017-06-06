Whether we want to admit it or not, weddings can go off with a hitch.

The dress may fit perfectly and the DJ may be able to play every one of your favorite songs at the reception. But as brides and grooms know, some things are just out of your control. As a result, a few blunders and mistakes can happen during the romantic day.

For Hollywood's biggest stars, they aren't an exception to the rule.

While they may have access to fabulous wedding planners and extravagant amenities for their guests, sometimes, the game of life can bring about some unforgettable memories and stories.

As E! News celebrates Weddings Week, we're taking a look at some of the mishaps that happened during a few famous ceremonies. And spoiler alert: The special days turned out to be more than a-okay.