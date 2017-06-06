Wedding Day Blunders: 10 Couples Who Survived Malfunctions, Mistakes and More Surprises

Bethenny Frankel, Wedding Dress

Bravo

Whether we want to admit it or not, weddings can go off with a hitch.

The dress may fit perfectly and the DJ may be able to play every one of your favorite songs at the reception. But as brides and grooms know, some things are just out of your control. As a result, a few blunders and mistakes can happen during the romantic day.

For Hollywood's biggest stars, they aren't an exception to the rule.

While they may have access to fabulous wedding planners and extravagant amenities for their guests, sometimes, the game of life can bring about some unforgettable memories and stories.

As E! News celebrates Weddings Week, we're taking a look at some of the mishaps that happened during a few famous ceremonies.  And spoiler alert: The special days turned out to be more than a-okay.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

In a 2014 interview with Vogue, the Gossip Girl star revealed a fashion mishap after the ceremony. "Florence Welch was singing at the reception, and they brought out these sparklers, and I'm watching her sing. I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right on the front!" she confessed. "And it was just so heartbreaking to me." 

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Evan Agostini\/Invision\/AP

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

While professing her vows, the fashion designer was so overwhelmed that instead of addressing her husband, she said her own name! Luckily, she laughed it off and started over again.

Bethenny Frankel, Wedding Dress

Bravo

Bethenny Frankel & Jason Hoppy

A girl's got to go when a girl's got to go! As documented on Bethenny Ever After?, the Bravo star had to pee in a bucket while wearing her wedding dress. Fortunately, she was able to stand on the altar in peace. 

Casey Wilson, Wedding

Corbin Gurkin

Casey Wilson & David Caspe

During the wedding reception, the actress took a nasty fall while dancing. "The next day, I could not extend either of my legs. We were going to Italy, and my new husband was wheeling me through the airport," she told Martha Stewart Weddings. "We were just laughing."

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann

Wilford Harewood\/Bravo\/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann

As viewers witnessed on Don't Be Tardy, the bride had to call security on her own mom after she failed to follow wedding day directions. She was ultimately escorted out of the venue. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Mike Coppola\/Getty Images for Target

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

A storm in Ohio delayed the flights of the "All of Me" singer's family members, pushing the festivities back a few hours. "They had cocktails for four hours!" Chrissy joked to Martha Stewart Weddings when revealing how guests passed the delay. 

Hilary Duff, Mike Comrie

Alexandra Wyman\/WireImage.com

Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie

The former Disney Channel star admitted to losing a tooth before her wedding ceremony. So how did it happen? "I bit into a bagel. I was sitting on the bed with my mom and my sister and they're like, 'You're an idiot you did not. Come on,'" the singer shared with Ellen DeGeneres. "I burst into tears." 

Audrina Patridge, Corey Bohan, Wedding, Exclusive

Splash News

Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan

When walking down the aisle, The Hills star's veil caught onto a wooden pole separating the seats. "I kept moving forward with a smile on my face until it came off!!!" she explained on her blog. "I continued walking until some very generous friends ran up behind me to secure it back on my head. LOL—sometimes you have to roll with the punches!"

Matthew Morrison, Renee Puente, Twitter

Twitter

Matthew Morrison & Renee Puente

When the couple got married in Hawaii, the area was experiencing a full-on hurricane. In a true miracle, however, the Glee star revealed that the ceremony ended up working out a-okay. "It rained all day long," he shared with Martha Stewart Weddings. "But the moment my mom and I walked down the aisle, it stopped. And the rain held up until the band said, 'Okay, thank you, good night!' Then—boom—it started pouring again." 

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

ABC\/Todd Wawrychuk

Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas

"Oh Honey, remember that time our ketubah was stolen from our wedding planner's car on the morning of the ceremony?" the actress shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when reliving her wedding day. Two strangers would later return it. 

With the official start of summer quickly approaching, chances are high that you will have a wedding on your calendar.

And if something doesn't go exactly the right way, remember the words a wise one once said : Life doesn't have to be perfect to be beautiful.

 

