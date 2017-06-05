Tracee Ellis Ross' Hairstylist Is Obsessed With This $7 Hairspray

Is your hair ready for summer?

The product is one of many that the hair guru took on his recent trip to Cabo, where he and his friends went on "a vacation of a lifetime." After four weeks, their Mexican stay resulted in epic adventures, crazy tales, inspiration for summer hair and the Bravo series "Invite Only: Cabo." For tips, tricks and fun, watch the series every Sunday at 9/8c.

As the stylist waved the spray above the head of his newly-styled model, he told E! News, "This is important for hold and conditioning. [got2b Glam Force is] great for humidity, rain and summer days. It's not sticky and it's very pliable." Sold!

A post shared by Larry Sims (@larryjarahsims) on May 26, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

High winds, humid air, summer rain, bright UV rays—say good-bye to your carefully placed tresses. The resulting frizz and flyways can really put a damper on those epic summer activities, especially hot summer dates. So, you've probably gone to your local beauty store in search of a holding spray that will protect your style from the elements.

Weather can be your hair's worst enemy.

