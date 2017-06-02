Raven Symoné is home!
The beloved That's So Raven star is returning to Disney Channel in the highly anticipated spinoff series, Raven's Home, and E! News has your first look at one of the summer's most buzzed-about premieres.
We're exclusively debuting the new trailer for Raven's Home, set to debut on Friday, July 21, in the video above, with fans finally getting to see what Raven and BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) have been up to since the original series ended in 2007. Spoiler alert: they've been up to a whole lot, as both are now single moms, raising their children while living together.
While folding the laundry, viewers will instantly witness the chemistry that still remains between Raven and Chelsea. And yes, they still have the comedic timing we loved back on That's So Raven.
The trailer also gives us our first look at the young cast in action, with Issac Ryan Brown playing Booker, one of Raven's twins who has inherited her physic ability, and Navia Robinson as Nia, his twin sister. Meanwhile, Jason Maybaum is taking on the role of Chelsea's son Levi, and Sky Katz will be playing Tess, Booker and Nia's best friend and neighbor.
But Raven and Chelsea won't be the only familiar face fans will be seeing in the new series.
As E! News exclusively reported, the father of Raven's kids is none other than Devon Carter, with Jonathan McDaniel reprising his role as Raven's BF in seasons two-four of the original series. After the original series ended, the couple went on to get married, only to divorce.
"There is only one Raven—and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all—the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement when the sequel series was announced.
Raven-Symoné will serve as an executive producer on the series alongside longtime write-producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinof. That's So Raven ran for four seasons, producing 100 episodes, from 2003-2007. According to Disney Channel, the series still reaches more than a million viewers during its midnight telecasts in 2016.
Raven's Home will debut on Friday, July 21 on Disney Channel, following the premiere of the highly anticipated Descendants 2.