Raven Symoné is home!

The beloved That's So Raven star is returning to Disney Channel in the highly anticipated spinoff series, Raven's Home, and E! News has your first look at one of the summer's most buzzed-about premieres.

We're exclusively debuting the new trailer for Raven's Home, set to debut on Friday, July 21, in the video above, with fans finally getting to see what Raven and BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) have been up to since the original series ended in 2007. Spoiler alert: they've been up to a whole lot, as both are now single moms, raising their children while living together.

While folding the laundry, viewers will instantly witness the chemistry that still remains between Raven and Chelsea. And yes, they still have the comedic timing we loved back on That's So Raven.