"Girl, you're glowing!" is pretty much the best compliment anyone could receive during the summer.

The sun is out and with the right angle, onlookers (or the camera) can catch a glimpse of your perfectly chiseled face. Highlighter, bronzer and blush have the serious potential to transform your smile into its own ray of sunshine—talk about attractive. You just need the right products.

Just take Ashley Graham, our Insta-Beauty of the Week. The model revealed a makeup look that certainly sets the summer beauty standard. Light orange eyeshadow with silver highlights on the top and bottom lids, impactful eyeliner, rose gold cheeks, a nude gloss—this look screams summertime fine. The hero product: a radiant cheek palette.