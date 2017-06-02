Celeb couples are breaking up and moving on!

Jennifer Lopez and Drake spent time together for several months this past winter, but a source told E! News in February that the duo had cooled things off. Then in March, E! News learned about Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's "crazy" connection. Shortly after, the pair started spending more and more time together.

Now three months later, Lopez and Rodriguez are still going strong, so does this mean she's winning the breakup battle with Drake? And did she really just diss him during her concert?