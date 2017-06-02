From Jennifer Lopez and Drake to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick: Which Celebs Are Winning the Breakup Battle?

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop

Tarek El Moussa Talks Life After Split From Christina: Is He Dating Someone?

Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Weighs In on Caitlyn "Dissing" the Kardashians in Her Memoir: "You Raised Them!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Celeb couples are breaking up and moving on!

Jennifer Lopez and Drake spent time together for several months this past winter, but a source told E! News in February that the duo had cooled things off. Then in March, E! News learned about Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's "crazy" connection. Shortly after, the pair started spending more and more time together.

Now three months later, Lopez and Rodriguez are still going strong, so does this mean she's winning the breakup battle with Drake? And did she really just diss him during her concert?

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

We're bringing you all of those answers in the E! News clip above!

Watch the video to see which celebs exes (like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick) are winning the breakup battle!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Jennifer Lopez , Drake , Alex Rodriguez , Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Couples , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again