Wonder Woman Review Roundup: Gal Gadot Wins Over the Critics

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman has lassoed in the critics. A majority of them, anyway.

Most of them seem to love the new superhero film. Wonder Woman is the first to feature the DC Comics and feminist icon as a main character on the big screen.

This marks the most prominent role for Gadot, a Fast & Furious star and Israeli actress, who introduced Wonder Woman in last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She is joined by stars such as Chris Pine, who plays her love interest, and Robin Wright, who plays her aunt and fellow royal Amazon warrior.

The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, sees Wonder Woman, aka Diana Prince, leave her home for the first time to seek to destroy Ares, the Greek God of War, and end World War I. She discovers her true powers in the process.

Wonder Woman has been certified fresh at Rotten Tomatoes, as 93 percent of critics have given the movie a positive review. The most successful DC film, The Dark Knight, received a 94 percent score.

Here's what some critics have said about Wonder Woman, which was released Friday.