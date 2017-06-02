Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter was hospitalized in a Croatia this week after suffering a seizure during her family's trip to Europe.

The 44-year-old, who is still married to Bachelorette winner Ryan Sutter, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo from her hospital bed and recall the terrifying experience.

"This was me yesterday," she began. "Two hours after I had a seizure....two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue...two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe."

She continued, "Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering 'why me?'"