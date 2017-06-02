Taylor Swift is taking her relationship with Joe Alwyn to the next level.

An insider tells E! News exclusively the pop star and British actor are officially "exclusive," less than a month after news surfaced of their blossoming romance. The couple has spent time in Joe's native England as well as Taylor's Nashville hometown, and were most recently spotted in New York City driving in a chauffeured car with her bodyguards.

But despite the Swiftie fandom being kept mostly in the dark on the Grammy winner's new man, her A-list squad is most definitely in the know. "This isn't a new couple alert or a secret relationship," a second source close to Taylor and Joe shares.

"The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us—Taylor and Joe's closest friends and their families—were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time," the insider adds.