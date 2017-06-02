EXCLUSIVE!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are ''Exclusive,'' But Have Besties Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid Met Him?

Taylor Swift is taking her relationship with Joe Alwyn to the next level. 

An insider tells E! News exclusively the pop star and British actor are officially "exclusive," less than a month after news surfaced of their blossoming romance. The couple has spent time in Joe's native England as well as Taylor's Nashville hometown, and were most recently spotted in New York City driving in a chauffeured car with her bodyguards.

But despite the Swiftie fandom being kept mostly in the dark on the Grammy winner's new man, her A-list squad is most definitely in the know. "This isn't a new couple alert or a secret relationship," a second source close to Taylor and Joe shares. 

"The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us—Taylor and Joe's closest friends and their families—were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time," the insider adds. 

So which members of Swift's inner circle have had the pleasure of meeting Joe? Well for starters, we're told both Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, as well as other "close friends," have spent time getting to know the 26-year-old Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk star.

The source explains that T. Swift and SelGo talk "all the time" via phone and text about "what's going on in [Swift's] life."

"They both seem to be pretty similar to their approach on their relationships this time around," the insider continues, referring to Selena's relationship with The Weeknd.

And speaking of Taylor, 27, keeping her personal life extremely under wraps after the fallout from dating Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, our source says her doing so is not unintentional by any means. 

The insider shares, "[Swift and Alwyn] are still in the beginning stages with learning about each other as she is trying to take this relationship slower than the past ones."

"She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again," a third source previously told E! News. "She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. "

The source added, "She doesn't want the photos, the hysteria, the speculation. When she's ready, she'll talk about it. Don't expect this to play out like her other relationships."

Well Taylor, we're ready to talk about the lucky guy whenever you are!

