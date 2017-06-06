The 2017 CMT Music Awards are just around the corner, and considering it's one of the biggest nights for country music, we figured we better get you prepped and ready!
First, and definitely foremost, if you're a true country music fan, you gotta dust off those cowboy boots and retrieve the old hat from the top of your closet.
Got 'em? OK, now let's get into the details starting with the basics: The show will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at 5:00 p.m. PST at the Music City Center in Nashville. And for those of you unable to make it to Nashville for the show, don't worry! It will air live on (you guessed it) CMT!
As for what else you can expect from the big night—including the host and performers—take a look below...
As a former sketch comic and cast member of Who's Line Is It Anyway?, the Nashville star is sure to bring his comedic chops and big personality to the stage, and he can't wait. "Everybody knows that CMT has a special connection with country music and the incredible fans that love it so much," Esten said in a statement. "That connection is why our show, Nashville, now has a perfect home on the network. It's also why there is no other show quite like the CMT Music Awards. It's a show fully dedicated to the fans and an annual chance for them to place their votes for their favorite artists."
The famous country singing exes—who divorced in 2015 after four years—are both set to take the stage and perform at the awards show. Though they've already attended events together in the past, they've always avoided one another. Lambert has since moved on with singer Anderson East, while Shelton is now dating Gwen Stefani.
Though they're not filed under the country music genre, The Chainsmokers will perform at the 2017 CMT Music Awards alongside Florida Georgia Line. Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge and Thomas Rhett are also set to take the stage.
Stars like Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley will take part in a tribute performance for The Allman Brothers leader who passed away on May 27. "Gregg Allman and The Allman Brothers Band helped create the bedrock foundation of modern southern music," said CMT President Brian Philips. "Over the weekend following his death, CMT's most important artists reached out to see how we might honor Gregg at our Awards. This tribute will celebrate Gregg Allman's soul, charisma and enduring artistry. 'The Road Goes on Forever,' indeed."
The three country singers are all in the lead for most nominations with a total of four nods each. Carrie Underwood, who currently boasts the most CMT Music Awards wins, follows close behind with three.
The R&B and pop singers are both nominated for CMT Performance of the Year. Keys is nominated for her collaboration with Maren Morris on "80s Mercedes" from CMT Crossroads, while Jonas worked with Thomas Rhett on "Close" for CMT Crossroads.
It's all up to the fans! CMT.com opened voting to the people over the last month in all the categories except Social Superstar, which will be counted using hashtags on Instagram and Twitter.
Make sure to stay tuned on E! News Wednesday for all the big news surrounding the 2017 CMT Music Awards.