The 2017 CMT Music Awards are just around the corner, and considering it's one of the biggest nights for country music, we figured we better get you prepped and ready!

First, and definitely foremost, if you're a true country music fan, you gotta dust off those cowboy boots and retrieve the old hat from the top of your closet.

Got 'em? OK, now let's get into the details starting with the basics: The show will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at 5:00 p.m. PST at the Music City Center in Nashville. And for those of you unable to make it to Nashville for the show, don't worry! It will air live on (you guessed it) CMT!