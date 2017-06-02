Liam Payne Gushes About Baby Boy Bear at Music Video Premiere

Liam Payne gave fans a bonus treat—himself—and shared a sweet anecdote Friday before debuting his first solo video "Strip That Down."

The 23-year-old pop star took part in a moderated Q&A with fans that was broadcast live on his YouTube channel the clip streamed. The video was leaked online hours earlier and then taken down.

During the Q&A, Payne talked about his baby boy Bear, after a fan asked him what is his favorite part about fatherhood. The singer's girlfriend and fellow pop star Cheryl Cole gave birth to the child, the first for both, in March.

"I'd say bath time is the most amazing thing, is the funniest thing," he said. "He's great, little Bear, he's just learning now to giggle, these past couple of days. We got the first giggle out of him the other day. I've slowly noticed that as l come over and I'll pick him from where ever and [get] a lovely little smile out of him, He smiles just like his mum and his mum smiles beautiful."