Liam Payne Gushes About Baby Boy Bear at Music Video Premiere

Liam Payne gave fans a bonus treat—himself—and shared a sweet anecdote Friday before debuting his first solo video "Strip That Down."
The 23-year-old pop star took part in a moderated Q&A with fans that was broadcast live on his YouTube channel the clip streamed. The video was leaked online hours earlier and then taken down.
During the Q&A, Payne talked about his baby boy Bear, after a fan asked him what is his favorite part about fatherhood. The singer's girlfriend and fellow pop star Cheryl Cole gave birth to the child, the first for both, in March.
"I'd say bath time is the most amazing thing, is the funniest thing," he said. "He's great, little Bear, he's just learning now to giggle, these past couple of days. We got the first giggle out of him the other day. I've slowly noticed that as l come over and I'll pick him from where ever and [get] a lovely little smile out of him, He smiles just like his mum and his mum smiles beautiful."
"We're in a debate at the moment at what color eyes he's got," Payne continued. "We're not really sure...she's [like], 'Babe, they're brown,' and I'm like, 'They're not, they're blue.' 'They're brown.' And in the end, you just have to admit that they're brown."
Payne has hazel eyes while Cole has brown eyes. A baby's eyes can change over the first year of life and while rare, can be different than both of their parents'.
The new dad later presenting his new video. Payne teamed up with Migos rapper Quavo for the club-friendly pop song and co-wrote the track with Steve Mac and Ed Sheeran. The video features shots of him, Quavo and a few female dancers.
"I've been working hard in the studio for over a year and I'm really excited to share this new music with my amazing fans," Payne told E! News in a statement Friday. "I've come a long way since our One Direction debut and I hope everyone likes my new sound as much as I do."