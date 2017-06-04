And that's all she wrote.
Tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians continued to deal with the family's reaction to Caitlyn Jenner's tell-all memoir, The Secrets of My Life.
After hearing Kris Jenner's feelings about her portrayal in the book, Kim Kardashian was curious to read it for herself, but she promised Caitlyn she would keep an open mind and give her the benefit of the doubt.
"This book, it's my story," Caitlyn explained. "Everybody has stuff in life that they have to deal with and this was my stuff and this is how I dealt with it."
However, after reading it from cover to cover, Kim couldn't stay neutral any longer. She was firmly on Team Kris.
"If you turn on my mom and you continue to bash us, I can't—even for the sake of my sisters—spend time with someone that doesn't even care about my mother," she said. "It's like enough already."
She later told Kris, "I just have no respect for [Caitlyn] anymore. Someone that had this perspective, I wouldn't even want around."
Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner met Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India, the country's first openly gay prince, and invited him to come speak with her and her sisters. While listening to his coming out story, Kim and Kendall drew comparisons to Caitlyn, especially as Prince Manvendra talked about the guilt he felt for marrying a woman.
"I know Kendall's such a daddy's girl, but I do think it's important to understand what my mom's been going through just so that Kendall knows both sides," Kim said.
Kim eventually sat down with Kendall and told her about what Caitlyn wrote in the book about their mom and sisters.
"I think what upset me the most about my dad's book is what she had said about my family," Kendall expressed. "Because at the end of the day she raised the Kardashians and at the end of the day the Kardashians are still part of my blood, so I understand where my mom's coming from a bit more now."
Keep up with everything that went down this week in the video recap above.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!