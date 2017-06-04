And that's all she wrote.

Tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians continued to deal with the family's reaction to Caitlyn Jenner's tell-all memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

After hearing Kris Jenner's feelings about her portrayal in the book, Kim Kardashian was curious to read it for herself, but she promised Caitlyn she would keep an open mind and give her the benefit of the doubt.

"This book, it's my story," Caitlyn explained. "Everybody has stuff in life that they have to deal with and this was my stuff and this is how I dealt with it."