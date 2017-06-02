Watch Out Channing Tatum! Zac Efron Shows Off Stripper Moves With Pole Dance

TGIF!

In case the Magix Mike movie franchise ever turns into a trilogy, Zac Efron might be the go-to candidate to co-star alongside Channing Tatum. The Baywatch star stopped by The Graham Norton Show with Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis, and when the British host challenged Zac to recreate a famous snapshot of himself balancing horizontally on a parking meter, the hunky actor couldn't resist.

"Not that I'm calling you a liar, but there is a pole right over there," Norton teased, which prompted Zac to walk over and show the audience what he's made of. 

Cue Flo Rida's classic hit "Apple Bottom Jeans," and Efron—dressed in a suit—hit the move without hesitation. One word: Damn!

"I'm so happy I could still do that," Efron then dished, as Cruise called him "perfect."

And while Zac's performance was exceptionally brief (and fully clothed), we can't help but swoon over his undeniable strength. The former Disney star does take it all off for his role as Matt Brody in Baywatch, though, a part that required spending many hours in the gym. 

Efron worked out with personal trainer to the stars Patrick Murphy four to five times a week for four to six months ahead of filming the swimsuit-heavy reboot, an experience he told E! News' Sibley Scoles was all about "commitment."

"I had to keep up with The Rock. If [Dwayne Johnson] is The Rock, I wanted to be Bruce Lee," he shared. "I did a lot more cardio, amped it up... A lot of greens."

Looks like all that hard work certainly paid off! Check out Zac's pole dance above, and tell us in the comments: Did it suddenly just get hot in here?

