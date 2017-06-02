TGIF!

In case the Magix Mike movie franchise ever turns into a trilogy, Zac Efron might be the go-to candidate to co-star alongside Channing Tatum. The Baywatch star stopped by The Graham Norton Show with Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis, and when the British host challenged Zac to recreate a famous snapshot of himself balancing horizontally on a parking meter, the hunky actor couldn't resist.

"Not that I'm calling you a liar, but there is a pole right over there," Norton teased, which prompted Zac to walk over and show the audience what he's made of.

Cue Flo Rida's classic hit "Apple Bottom Jeans," and Efron—dressed in a suit—hit the move without hesitation. One word: Damn!