Rihanna's Obsessed With Oversized Denim—Shop the Trend!

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
For the average shopper, Rihanna's style may seem out of reach.
The singer-turned-designer is keen on turning the outrageous into the remarkably wearable. One look at her outfit and you'll probably think to yourself, "Oh wow, that does look good," hence her trendsetter status. Her newest out-of-the-box obsession: crazy, oversized denim. Street style has been overtaken by a number of her denim ensembles created by Matthew Adams Dolan, who graduated from Parsons in 2014.
Yesterday, the pop star was spotted at the NBA Finals, supporting the Cleveland Caveliers, in a black, oversized denim top by Dolan, paired with Citizens of Humanity jeans and Balenciaga boots—and the fashion crowd went wild.
The look is effortless, seemingly comfortable (as is everything oversized), while instantly elevating your outfit to an "It Girl" level. And, surprisingly, it's easy to recreate. First thing you need: an oversized jacket that's a few sizes larger than you'd normally buy. To turn a normal jean jacket into a Rihanna-inspired piece, keep the top bottoms unfastened and bare your shoulders. To keep it in place, you can add a waist belt (like this one).
Pro tip: Don't be afraid to play with the buttons. They don't have to align evenly.
Splash News
There's another noteworthy way to rock oversized denim: pair an oversized button-down shirt with a tighter, corset-like jean jacket. If you don't button the shirt, you can sport an off-shoulder look with ease.
Ready to give your denim obsession a reboot? Shop the items below!
Indigo Shrunken Denim Jacket, Now $299
Indigo Flared Split Hem Jeans, Now $246
Studded Distressed Denim Jacket, Now $75.97
Velvet-Yoke Denim Jacket, Now $1,296
Off-Shoulder Denim Jacket, Now $733
Denim Off-Shoulder Dress, $395
Off-Shoulder Military Denim Jacket, Now $550
Two-Tone Off-the-Shoulder Denim Dress, Now $170
You're a few pieces away from trendsetter fashion!
Happy shopping!