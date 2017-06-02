Rihanna's Obsessed With Oversized Denim—Shop the Trend!

For the average shopper, Rihanna's style may seem out of reach.

The singer-turned-designer is keen on turning the outrageous into the remarkably wearable. One look at her outfit and you'll probably think to yourself, "Oh wow, that does look good," hence her trendsetter status. Her newest out-of-the-box obsession: crazy, oversized denim. Street style has been overtaken by a number of her denim ensembles created by Matthew Adams Dolan, who graduated from Parsons in 2014.

Yesterday, the pop star was spotted at the NBA Finals, supporting the Cleveland Caveliers, in a black, oversized denim top by Dolan, paired with Citizens of Humanity jeans and Balenciaga boots—and the fashion crowd went wild.