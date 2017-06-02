Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez appeared to throw same shade at Drake recently.
As you likely recall, the 47-year-old singer spent some time with the 30-year-old rapper before she got together with Alex Rodriguez, who she's still happily dating.
Sources told us J.Lo and Drake "cooled off" due to their busy schedules, but now it seems Lopez didn't really feel all that seriously about it all along.
During one of her All I Have residency shows in Las Vegas, she stopped mid-performance and made a comment that caught the internet's attention.
When Drake's song "Hotline Bling," began playing, she paused, looked at the audience and quipped, "Huh, bootycall," before giving a dramatic hair flip and heading into her next song.
Of course, we can't help but wonder if she was throwing some shade Drake's way with the remark. In fact, the moment got us thinking of all the other celebs who've publicly dissed their exes in the past.
Scroll down to see the cringe-worthy commentary for yourself...
The actor wasn't shy about shading his ex-wife, Katy Perry. During a warm-up gig for his Messiah Complex tour at the Soho Theater on July 31, 2013, he quipped, "I'd be having sex [with Katy] thinking, 'think of anyone, anyone else.'"
Andy Cohen asked the One Tree Hill actress if she still keeps in touch with her ex on Watch What Happens Live. "That's such an interesting question," Bush responded at first, trying to remain diplomatic. "But my mother once said to me that if you don't have anything nice to say, not to say anything at all." Zing!
Obviously T.Swift has dissed plenty an ex in her music, but nothing was better than her quip against Joe Jonas. The former Jonas Brother allegedly broke up with her in a "27-second" phone call, and the songstress wasn't afraid to air their dirty laundry in one of her MySpace videos in 2008. While playing with one of the creepy Joe Jonas barbie dolls, she quipped, "See, this one even comes with a phone so he can break up with other dolls!" Oh, snap!
Before she got together with Jason Sudeikis, Wilde was married to Italian prince Tao Ruspoli for eight years before they got divorced in 2011. At a New York event, she wasn't afraid to open up about their relationship in front of an audience, recalling, "I felt like my vagina died. Turned off. Lights out...And you can lie to your relatives at Christmas dinner and tell them everything on the home front is just peachy. But you cannot lie to your vagina." Ouch!
The Leftovers star was not so happy after his split from Lucy Hale. He tweeted, "Don't have a girlfriend anymore. She decided she was too good," referencing the Pretty Little Liars actress. He later apologized for doing so.
The singer threw a bit of shade Jennifer Aniston's way in 2010 during an interview with Rolling Stone. "One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting. There was a rumor that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. That wasn't it, but that was a big difference," he said. "The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she's still hoping it goes back to 1998. She saw my involvement in technology as courting distraction. And I always said, 'These are the new rules.'" Yikes!
When Howard Stern asked Jesse James who is better in bed: his fiancé at the time, Kat Von D, or his ex-wife, Sandra Bullock, James picked the tattoo artist. "That one's an easy no-brainer. 100-percent! She's a vixen, man. I love her." He dissed Bullock again when he referred to her as just "some Hollywood actress."
The actor has opened up about the "miserable" time in his life when he was swarmed by the paparazzi daily while dating J.Lo. But she hasn't been too shy when it comes to answering questions about him either. For example, when Andy Cohen asked what she thought about his massive Phoenix tattoo, she quipped, "It's awful! What are you doing? I mean, I would tell him that. I would tell him, 'What are you doing?' It has too many colors. His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn't be so colorful. You know what I mean?"
The brunette beauty joined The Late Show in 2013 with David Letterman and joked about making Justin Bieber cry. "I remember last time you were here you were with a Justin Bieber...and that's not going on now," Letterman said, adding, "Now, the last time he was on, he and I got into a conversation and he said something, then I said something, and he said something, then I said something and I made him cry." SelGo hilariously responded, "Well, then that makes two of us!" LOL!
After the famous YouTuber split from Ariana Grande, he took to Twitter to publicly allege she had cheated on him with Nathan Sykes. "Yes I was cheated on. Yes it does suck. Yes I was left for another man," he wrote in an extended tweet. "I happen to be one of those people and I'm in a situation where I am constantly reminded of it every day. Like anyone who has been cheated on, it has been tough for me but I'm finally ready to move on."
Taylor Swift's team revealed she helped write "This Is What You Came for" and Harris wasn't very pleased with how they went about it. "And she sings on a little bit of it too...Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual. I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym," he tweeted, adding, "Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though."
In her book Sorry Not Sorry, Rivera called out Big Sean for getting together with Ariana Grande while they were still engaged. "We'd been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day that he was back in L.A., he said he didn't want to see me," Rivera wrote, noting that she had a key to his house so she let herself in. "Guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music?" she asked. "It rhymes with 'Smariana Schmande.'" Woops!
What do you think of J.Lo's comment? Was it shady or was it just a coincidence? Sound off in the comments below!