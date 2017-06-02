Will.i.am Clarifies Fergie Is Not Out of the Black Eyed Peas After All

by Corinne Heller

Fergie, Will.i.am

The Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am clarified Friday that despite a recent reportFergie is not out of the group.

She has not commented.

"Lies... is focusing on & is doing ...That doesn't mean is out of the group ," he tweeted.

The English-language UAE entertainment news magazine Ahlan! had reported Thursday that he, Taboo and apl.de.ap spoke to the outlet recently, that Fergie has left the band and that will.i.am explained the "situation" by saying, "Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like 'Let's Get it Started,' it's Noelle [Scaggs], and then Fergie, songs like 'Latin Girls,' it's Debi Nova, and 'Request Line,' it's Macy Gray. We'll always work with good females."

Will.i.am also told the outlet "nobody is replacing Fergie," who is "working on her solo project at the moment."

The singer has not recorded new music with the Black Eyed Peas in more than five years, opting to concentrate on her solo career. She last performed with the group at the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Black Eyed Peas are currently working on a new project without Fergie and are not expected to perform with her Sunday at the One Love Manchester concert, benefiting the families of the victims of last month's suicide bombing.

