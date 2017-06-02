While controversy swirls around her, Kathy Griffin has taken the mic to defend herself.

This week, the comedian was swiftly and widely criticized for sharing an image of herself holding up a prop meant to represent President Donald Trump's severed, bloody head. She was soon fired from her New Year's Eve hosting duties with CNN and several of her shows were canceled by the venues.

The 56-year-old comedian and her lawyers faced the controversy head on with a press conference they hosted Friday afternoon. While surrounded by reporters, photographers and video cameras, Griffin told everyone watching that she does not fear President Donald Trump, who she claims is using her as a distraction from his political actions. She further alleged that he and his family are personally trying to "ruin her life forever."