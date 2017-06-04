"We are off."

Marissa revealed she's single on Sunday's episode of What Happens at The Abbey. On the show, Brandi asked Marissa about her boyfriend while on their way to Palm Springs with the rest of The Abbey employees. After sharing that she'd split from her boyfriend, Marissa explained she just wasn't ready to settle down.

"He now wants me just to be wifey and I'm like, 'No I still wanna go out and purse my things I want to pursue,'" Marissa said.

She then confessed that seeing her co-worker Kyle cozy up to Ashlee made her feel like she does have feelings for him, so she told her boyfriend that they're "officially off."

After hearing that Marissa is single, Kyle can't help but smile!