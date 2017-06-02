Sean Penn Keeps His Cool During Delta Flight Confrontation and Gets Rewarded

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Zac Efron, Graham Norton Show

Watch Out Channing Tatum! Zac Efron Shows Off Stripper Moves With Pole Dance

Drake, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez May Have Called Drake a ''Bootycall'': A History of Stars Shading Their Exes

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sean Penn, Dylan Penn

John Tracy

Sean Penn flies coach! But he didn't recently, thanks to two angry passengers.

The Oscar winner and daughter Dylan Penn had recently boarded the economy class cabin of a Delta Airlines flight and angered two passengers by placed their bags in an overhead compartment. The passengers confronted Sean and told him to move the bags. E! News learned they were aggressive and rude towards the actor.

Sean then worked to diffuse the situation and spoke with members of the flight crew who witnessed the incident. They then moved him and Dylan from economy to first class. No further action was taken.

Photos

Dylan Penn's Met Gala 2016 Diary

While most celebrities fly first class, some ride along with the "common folk" in cattle class.

In 2015, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were spotted with their kids holding economy class tickets to a flight from the U.S. to Paris.

In 2014, Amy Adams gave up her first class planet seat to an American serviceman and took his seat in coach. She later took a selfie with him.

Last year, Andie MacDowell was downgraded from first class to economy, or what she dubbed "tourist" class, and she was not happy about it.

Others, such as Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom and Sally Field, compromise a little...opting for business class.

And some stars just take discount airlines whose cabin seats are all coach-sized. In 2010, director Kevin Smith made headlines when he was booted off a Southwest Airlines plane after officials said he was unable to fit into the seat. The airline did apologized. Smith boycotted the airline for six years before he took a Southwest flight in 2016 to get to a convention.

TAGS/ Sean Penn , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again