Ariana Grande landed at London's Stansted Airport Friday ahead of her headlining set at the star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert honoring victims of last month's attack.
A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more at Manchester Arena just after the singer finished a show. She then suspended the remainder of her tour and returned to her family home in Florida. She later announced on Instagram that she would "be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."
Thousands of people are set to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester Sunday. Following the suicide bombing, the U.K. was put on heightened alert. Police will beef up security at the concert venue, with additional security checks.
Best Image / BACKGRID
"We have dedicated resources, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed," a Greater Manchester Police commander said in a statement on Twitter.
They said the officers will be posted around the approaching streets, Metrolink stations and at the venue itself.
The concert will also feature performances from Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Little Mix, and Robbie Williams, who will reunite with his former group Take That again, following a reunion last year at the BRIT Awards. Tickets for the Manchester benefit concert sold out within 20 minutes of going on general sale earlier this week. Many fans who attended Grande's show where the suicide bombing took place received free tickets to the benefit concert.
The Manchester benefit concert will air live in the United States on ABC and Freeform. Net ticket proceeds from the show will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.