Ariana Grande landed at London's Stansted Airport Friday ahead of her headlining set at the star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert honoring victims of last month's attack.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more at Manchester Arena just after the singer finished a show. She then suspended the remainder of her tour and returned to her family home in Florida. She later announced on Instagram that she would "be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."

Thousands of people are set to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester Sunday. Following the suicide bombing, the U.K. was put on heightened alert. Police will beef up security at the concert venue, with additional security checks.