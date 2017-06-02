Lauren Conrad and William Tell just announced the sex of their first child and (drum roll please)...
IT'S A BOY!
The fashion mogul took to Instagram on Friday to make the adorable announcement, but we really didn't expect anything less, did we?
Sharing a photo of an old school "It's a Guy" announcement, she wrote, "I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy."
The card features blue writing with an animation of a baby boy driving a blue convertible, and it's totally chic and fitting for LC's taste.
Meanwhile, the former Hills star and her hubby announced their pregnancy on New Year's Day of this year.
"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." she wrote alongside a sonogram that she shared on Instagram. Since then, it's been non-stop excitement.
Yoni Goldberg/Laurenconrad.com
Not only did she debut her baby bump a few weeks later, but she also got to enjoy a babymoon in March.
Lauren and William spent time together in an undisclosed tropical location to soak up the sun and catch up on some well-deserved rest and relaxation before her little one arrives.
"Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump while relaxing on the beach in a bikini.
Just last month, she also got to celebrate her baby shower with friends and family.
Snapchat
According to a friend of Lauren's, the shower was held at her parents' house in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Her mom and mother-in-law threw the party with help from her four best friends, and an insider tells E! News the former reality star was also "very involved" in the décor and planning.
"It was a luncheon that was set up overlooking the golf course and pool. Lauren had about 30 friends in attendance, and it was the perfect afternoon," the insider told us. Attendees dined on finger sandwiches, salads, pastries and macaroons. Each place setting had a small succulent in a pot for guests to take home as a party favor, which included a note that read, "Watch Me Grow."
LC shared a sunny poolside photo from the event on her Instagram story, wearing a floor-length Ulla Johnson sundress as she stood surrounded by several pals. On the image she wrote, "So lucky to have these wonderful ladies in my life!" She added, "They spoiled me with a beautiful shower today."
After all the adorableness of the build-up, we certainly can't wait to meet the little dude. Congrats again, Lauren and William!