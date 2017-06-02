Lauren Conrad and William Tell just announced the sex of their first child and (drum roll please)...

IT'S A BOY!

The fashion mogul took to Instagram on Friday to make the adorable announcement, but we really didn't expect anything less, did we?

Sharing a photo of an old school "It's a Guy" announcement, she wrote, "I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy."