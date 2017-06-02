Thomas Rhett may sing "Star of the Show," but thanks to his visit on the Today Show Friday, we know who the real star is...His daughter, Willa Gray!

The country singer joined the morning show for the Citi Concert Series, bringing along his adopted 18-month-old daughter and his wife, Lauren Akins, who is currently pregnant with their second child.

But while fans and viewers were undoubtedly excited to watch him perform some of his hit songs like "Die a Happy Man" and "Craving You," it was Willa who managed to garner all the attention.