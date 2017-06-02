American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: How the Cast Compares to Their Real-Life Counterparts
Ryan Murphy and the American Crime Story team will examine the shocking 1997 murder of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace in its upcoming installment, and have assembled quite the cast to do so. Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss and Penélope Cruz are all set to star in key roles, while Max Greenfield and Ricky Martin will appear in supporting roles. American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace is set to premiere later in 2018, after the franchise's second installment, Katrina, airs.
With production underway in Miami Beach, including at the very mansion where Versace was murdered by serial killer Andrew Cunanan, photos of the stars in costume have started to surface, and their resemblance to their real-life counterparts is rather uncanny and a little chilling.
INSTARimages.com
Based on the book Vulgar Favors by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth, ACS' third installment will debut in 2018 and look into how 's murderer, serial killer Andrew Cunanan, was able to evade capture during his killing spree in 1997.
"I was always very moved and freaked out by the Versace assassination, and I thought it was a really great story to do because it's a manhunt season," Ryan Murphy told EW. "[Serial killer Andrew Cunanan] killed four people and then Versace, and was on the loose. We're exploring the reasons of how he got away with being undetected. "The tragedy of the Versace murder was that it should not have happened."
Jerzy Dabrowski\/ZUMA Press; Splash News
The Gold and The Girl on the Train star will play the legendary fashion designer, who was murdered outside of his Miami home at the age of 50 in 1997. The designer, who was openly gay, was one of the first to link fashion to the music world, and was friends with Madonna, Elton John, Cher, Sting and Eric Clapton.
AP Photo; BACKGRID
The Glee fan-favorite, who also made a guest appearance on American Horror Story" Hotel, will take on the role of Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer and sociopath, whose killing spree ended after Versace became his fifth and final victim. Nine days after murdering the designer in 1997, Cunanan, then 27, killed himself just as the Miami police moved in to capture him.
Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images; RSKM\/BACKGRID
Oscar winner Penelope Cruz is playing the iconic designer, though rumors were once swirling that Lady Gaga would possibly be taking on the role. Donatella became the head of design after her brother's murder. Since then, her signature platinum hair, permanent tan, and smoky black eye makeup have become as famous as her designs, ones that Cruz has worn throughout her career.
Ap Photo\/Giancarlo Caloja; Instagram
The New Girl star, who also appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel, is playing Santo, Versace's older brother, who became the president and co-chief executive officer of Gianni Versace SpA after his death.
Alberto Roveri\/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; OHPIX\/BACKGRID
The Grammy winner, who previously worked with Murphy as a guest star on Glee, will play Versace's longtime partner, who met the designer in 1982 and became a designer for the Versace sport line. He and Donatella never got along, with the latter telling The New York Times in 1999, "My relationship with Antonio is exactly as it was when Gianni was alive. I respected him as the boyfriend of my brother, but I never liked him as a person. So the relationship stayed the same."
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace will premiere on FX in 2018.