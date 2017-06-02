Is it 2018 yet?

Ryan Murphy and the American Crime Story team will examine the shocking 1997 murder of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace in its upcoming installment, and have assembled quite the cast to do so. Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss and Penélope Cruz are all set to star in key roles, while Max Greenfield and Ricky Martin will appear in supporting roles. American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace is set to premiere later in 2018, after the franchise's second installment, Katrina, airs.

With production underway in Miami Beach, including at the very mansion where Versace was murdered by serial killer Andrew Cunanan, photos of the stars in costume have started to surface, and their resemblance to their real-life counterparts is rather uncanny and a little chilling.