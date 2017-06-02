Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness on a Plane

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Iggy Azalea

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Scarlett Johansson on Stigma of Female Sexuality

Lauren Conrad, Baby Bump, Rebecca Minkoff's ''See Now, Buy Now'' Fashion Show

Lauren Conrad Just Announced the Sex of Her First Child With William Tell (in the Most Adorable Way, of Course)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brandy Norwood, 2015 BET Awards

Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET

Brandylost consciousness on a Delta Airlines flight at LAX Friday morning and was then rushed to a hospital.

The singer has not commented on the incident.

KABC-TV reported that police said officers and firefighter-paramedics had responded to a report of a person who was "unconscious or almost unconscious" shortly after boarding a Delta Airlines plane and that Brandy was transported to a hospital. She was fully conscious by the time she was escorted onto the jetway and she was then taken to the hospital in unknown condition, the authorities said.

An LAFD spokesperson confirmed to E! News that officers responded to a medical incident at LAX around 6 a.m. and that an ambulance transported a person to a local hospital. Their identity was not confirmed.

TMZ said that on board the plane, which was set to fly to New York's JFK International Airport, Brandy fainted and passengers and flight attendants scrambled to help her before the airline called 911. Paramedics then arrived on the scene. She was then removed from the plane and treated on the jetway, where she regained consciousness, and then transported to a hospital, TMZ said.

Photos

'90s Girl Crushes You Totally Forgot About

"Oh hey, Brandy is on my flight. And pretty sure we just returned to the gate bc she might need medical assistance?" tweeted Twitter user @shazi_LA. "Pray for Brandy y'all."

Brandy, Snapchat

Snapchat / Brandy

Atlanta, we can't wait to see you on Saturday ???? #uwexpo @uwexpo @sonjanorwood

A post shared by b r ??n d Y (@4everbrandy) on

Brandy last posted on social media about two hours before her flight—she shared a selfie on Snapchat.

Brandy was set to appear with her mother Sonja Norwood at the Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo Saturday. The concert is still set to take place as scheduled.

TAGS/ Brandy , Health , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again