Brandy Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness on a Plane

Brandylost consciousness on a Delta Airlines flight at LAX Friday morning and was then rushed to a hospital.

The singer has not commented on the incident.

KABC-TV reported that police said officers and firefighter-paramedics had responded to a report of a person who was "unconscious or almost unconscious" shortly after boarding a Delta Airlines plane and that Brandy was transported to a hospital. She was fully conscious by the time she was escorted onto the jetway and she was then taken to the hospital in unknown condition, the authorities said.

An LAFD spokesperson confirmed to E! News that officers responded to a medical incident at LAX around 6 a.m. and that an ambulance transported a person to a local hospital. Their identity was not confirmed.

TMZ said that on board the plane, which was set to fly to New York's JFK International Airport, Brandy fainted and passengers and flight attendants scrambled to help her before the airline called 911. Paramedics then arrived on the scene. She was then removed from the plane and treated on the jetway, where she regained consciousness, and then transported to a hospital, TMZ said.