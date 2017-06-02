Prince William spent the day shaking heroes' hands.

The royal traveled to Manchester Friday to come face to face with the first responders who worked tirelessly to help the victims of the Manchester Arena attack in late May. Among the officials he met at the Greater Manchester police station was a police officer who happened to be off duty waiting to pick up his daughter when the bomb went off.

Michael Buckley's 15-year-old daughter, Stephanie, suffered a concussion and some crush injuries, but fortunately was able to reunite with her worried father by the early morning.