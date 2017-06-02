Liam Payne's newest music video has hit a bump in the digital road.

Just hours before the One Directioncrooner was set to release his first solo music video for his single, "Strip That Down," the star took to Twitter to reveal he had been stripped of the opportunity to properly debut it.

"Sorry guys someone leaked the video," he confirmed on Twitter. 'It will be live again at 7.30pm BST look forward to you seeing it then!"

Meanwhile, fans online mused the video may have been accidentally set to air online at the wrong time. Regardless of the technical issues, his followers assured the 23-year-old they were going to watch no matter what time the video officially comes out.

"Don't worry Liam. We're gonna love it no matter what," one fan tweeted in encouragement.